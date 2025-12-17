Strong winds topple tree, cutting power for 1,700 BC Hydro customers in North Shuswap

Photo: BC Hydro Area affected by a power outage in the North Shuswap

A fallen tree in the North Shuswap has more than 1,700 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Wednesday morning.

A power outage in the North Shuswap stretching from Celista to St. Ives began shortly after 6 a.m. Approximately 1,718 customers are without power due to a tree fallen on the power lines.

Work crews are on scene, but BC Hydro has not provided an estimate for when power might be restored.

BC Hydro is also dealing with a number of smaller power outages in the Shuswap on Wednesday due to numerous fallen trees caused by high winds overnight.