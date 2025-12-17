North Shuswap power outage expected to last until mid-afternoon, BC Hydro says

Photo: BC Hydro Area affected by a power outage in the North Shuswap

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

A North Shuswap BC Hydro outage that has thousands of people without power on Wednesday morning is expected to last well into the afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, service is expected to be restored to more than 1,700 customers by about 3 p.m.

People from Celista to St. Ives have been without power since about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when a tree fell on a power line during high winds.

A crew is on site working to fix the problem.

BC Hydro is also responding to a number of other power outages around the Shuswap on Wednesday caused by high winds overnight.

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

