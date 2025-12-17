279882
Salmon Arm News  

North Shuswap power outage expected to last until mid-afternoon, BC Hydro says

Fallen tree takes out power

UPDATE: 10:29 a.m.

A North Shuswap BC Hydro outage that has thousands of people without power on Wednesday morning is expected to last well into the afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, service is expected to be restored to more than 1,700 customers by about 3 p.m.

People from Celista to St. Ives have been without power since about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, when a tree fell on a power line during high winds.

A crew is on site working to fix the problem.

BC Hydro is also responding to a number of other power outages around the Shuswap on Wednesday caused by high winds overnight.

ORIGINAL: 9:18 a.m.

A fallen tree in the North Shuswap has more than 1,700 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Wednesday morning.

A power outage in the North Shuswap stretching from Celista to St. Ives began shortly after 6 a.m. Approximately 1,718 customers are without power due to a tree fallen on the power lines.

Work crews are on scene, but BC Hydro has not provided an estimate for when power might be restored.

BC Hydro is also dealing with a number of smaller power outages in the Shuswap on Wednesday due to numerous fallen trees caused by high winds overnight.

