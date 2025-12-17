Ongoing illegal buoy enforcement issues have CSRD directors calling for bylaw to be repealed

Photo: Luc Rempel Some directors want to repeal the bylaw regulating buoys in Shuswap and Mara Lake citing jurisdiction and enforcement issues.

Ongoing issues with illegal buoy bylaw enforcement has some CSRD directors considering repealing the bylaw altogether.

“I'm strongly in favour of not even taking this task on," said Director Dean Trumbley, representing rural Salmon Arm. We have no jurisdiction here. Walk away.”

Bylaw enforcement of illegal buoys has been a contentious issue in the regional district, with a long discussion about the issue at an electoral area directors meeting in May.

At the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board meeting on Dec. 12, Marty Herbert, manager of building and bylaw services, brought forward a report on the difficulties of enforcing the removal of illegal buoys in Shuswap and Mara Lakes.

Herbert included a map with a count of the number of buoys on the Shuswap and Mara Lakes from 2023, which showed about 4,414 buoys.

In his report, Herbert noted because bylaw enforcement cannot remove an illegal buoy on their own, their ability to deal with the problem is limited.

“Any approach that elevates the current priority level of buoy enforcement under the CSRD Bylaw Enforcement Policy will have implications for the bylaw department’s overall capacity, budget, and ability to address existing strategic priorities,” said Herbert in his report.

“Raising the priority level for buoy enforcement or implementing new avenues to regulate buoy placement could impact public expectations, leading to increased pressure on staff to respond immediately to all buoy-related complaints.”

In order to remove an illegal buoy from the lake, the CSRD needs a court injunction. Then they have to hire a company to go out and actually remove the buoy.

In a previous meeting about the issue, Herbert said some of the companies the CSRD hires to remove illegal buoys are the same ones installing the buoys.

The CSRD has previously seen success working with Transport Canada, who is able to remove illegal buoys. However due to budget cuts, Transport Canada has not visited the Shuswap to remove buoys in the last two years.

Directors split on future of buoy enforcement

Director Rhona Martin, representing rural Sicamous, said despite ongoing challenges with enforcing the bylaw she feels it is important to continue working on the issue.

“I think if we were to do something like remove this bylaw, we would have people within our communities that would be very disappointed,” she said.

“We still need to keep trying and using any opportunity that we can to engage with senior levels of government to hold their feet to the fire, to make sure that they look after the areas of responsibility that they are indeed responsible for."

Director Jay Simpson, representing the North Shuswap, asked about efforts to ticket companies that install the illegal buoys.

“We've ticketed the installers quite often,” Herbert said. “And it seems to be just the cost of doing business. It's not uncommon to ticket an installer.”

Herbert said the board could decide to raise the fine for an illegal buoy ticket to $500. Currently the fine is about $200.

The report was presented to the board for receipt and information, but John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said staff was also looking for direction on the issue.

“We do not feel we can be effective in this area,” MacLean said. We do not have the jurisdiction. If the province and the federal government came to play, and we worked in a cooperative way in this matter, we might have some more force and effect.”

Director Kevin Flynn said he believed repealing the bylaw made the most sense, but he would wait until a future meeting to make the motion to repeal it.

“We have no authority, we have no support, we have no jurisdiction, and yet we want to keep a bylaw here that is nothing but causing a false expectation from our residents and causing our staff huge issues,” he said. “In my mind, the only right thing to do is to get rid of a bylaw that never should have been there.”

Natalya Melnychuk, board chair, informed the board the CSRD has a pending meeting with a deputy minister of the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship about the issue, expected to be scheduled some time in the new year.

MacLean said staff would bring the issue back to the board at the Jan. 15 board meeting with options for directors to vote on as to whether to amend the bylaw or move towards repealing it.