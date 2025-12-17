Australian folk singer Kim Churchill to return to Salmon Arm for show at Song Sparrow Hall April 26

Photo: Ihana Images Kim Churchill performing at last summer's Roots and Blues festival in Salmon Arm

Australian folk and blues musician Kim Churchill is coming back to Salmon Arm for a show at Song Sparrow Hall on Sunday, April 26.

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society said Churchill was returning to the city after a very popular performance at last year’s Roots and Blues Music Festival.

“We were so fortunate to have Kim on the stage last summer for three shows and with every performance, he had the whole crowd on their feet,” said Kevin Tobin, artistic director.

“It really is feel-good music, so we’re lucky to be able to bring him back this spring and in such a terrific indoor venue.”

Churchill’s energetic one-man band performances have taken him across the world from his home town of Merimbula, Australia. His newest album It's Lovely to Have You Here was released in October of this year followed by a two month European tour.

For the April show, Churchill will be joined by a special guest, who Tobin says will be announced in the new year.

“The timing is fantastic to share this news because for many local music-lovers, this will be such a great experience to give as a holiday gift,” he said.

Tickets are $34.50 for youth, seniors and members of the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society, and $39.50 for adults. Special centre stage reserved seating can be purchased for an additional $8.

Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 250-833-4096 or online on the Salmon Arm Folk Music Society website.