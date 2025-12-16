Salmon Arm active living projects get a boost thanks to $160K 55+ Games legacy fund

Photo: Contributed The 2024 55+ BC Games is leaving Salmon Arm with $160,000 legacy fund to help fund active living projects.

The Salmon Arm 2024 55+ BC Games will leave a legacy of enhanced community amenities thanks to a $160,000 legacy fund directed at active living projects around the city.

In a statement released Tuesday, the City of Salmon Arm said the 2024 55+ Games generated $248,798 in revenue.

The city said the surplus revenue will be split according to the hosting agreement, with $85,000 going to the BC Seniors Games Society and the remaining $163,798 going into a legacy fund that will be used for community reinvestment.

“This fund reflects the careful budgeting, strong participation and exceptional volunteer and sponsor support that defined the games,” reads the statement.

“The games brought significant economic and social benefit to the region, strengthened partnerships and showcased Salmon Arm as a vibrant, active and welcoming host community.

“The Legacy Fund is a lasting reminder of those achievements and will continue to support local initiatives that encourage health, participation, and community pride.”

Money from the funds are set to be used for a variety of local projects endorsed by city council, including lighting at the new synthetic field in Blackburn Park, wifi upgrades for the Salmon Arm Tennis Club, spectator lighting upgrades at Rogers Rink, 55+ soccer skills and drills programming, a water bottle filling station and fountain at Klahani Park, and a commemorative plaque for the directors of the 2024 55+ BC Games.

The city said a community celebration to thank 55+ Games volunteers is being planned for the spring.