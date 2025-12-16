Holiday travellers get reprieve from bridge closures on Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous

Photo: Castanet File Photo Road closed sign on the Trans-Canada Highway near the R.W. Bruhn Bridge

Bridge closures on the Trans-Canada Highway in Sicamous will be put on pause for two weeks to allow for holiday travel.

Work crews on the R.W. Bruhn Bridge replacement project will be getting two weeks off for Christmas, the provincial government said in an update posted on its project website.

Friday, Dec. 19, will be the final day of regular 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. bridge closures, with single-lane alternating traffic in effect from midnight to 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

Starting on Saturday, there will be no closures or planned lane closures until Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, when the regular winter schedule resumes.