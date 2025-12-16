Highway 1 reopens east of Chase following earlier closure: DriveBC

Photo: Skilled Truckers Facebook Two commercial vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident.

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:42 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Chase due to an early morning vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the closure is at Lindberg Road, 13 kilometres east of Chase, and it's affecting both lanes of traffic.

No detour is available.