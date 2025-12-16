274214
Salmon Arm News  

Highway 1 reopens east of Chase following earlier closure: DriveBC

Trans-Canada reopens

UPDATE: 1:46 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has reopened to traffic in both directions.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:42 a.m.

Highway 1 is closed east of Chase due to an early morning vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the closure is at Lindberg Road, 13 kilometres east of Chase, and it's affecting both lanes of traffic.

No detour is available.

