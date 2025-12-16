Highway 1 closed east of Chase

Photo: Skilled Truckers Facebook
Two commercial vehicles were reportedly involved in the incident.
Highway 1 is closed east of Chase due to an early morning vehicle incident.
DriveBC said the closure is at Lindberg Road, 13 kilometres east of Chase, and it's affecting both lanes of traffic.
No detour is available.
⛔REMINDER - #BCHwy1 remains CLOSED in both directions at Lindberg Rd, 13km east of #ChaseBC due to a vehicle incident. #SorrentoBC— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 16, 2025
Detour not available.
Next update at approx. 9:00 AM PT.
ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/fR7n48U8JQ pic.twitter.com/gnAr9JKcSw