276597
276595
Salmon Arm News  

Highway 1 closed east of Chase

Section of Hwy 1 closed

- | Story: 589674

Highway 1 is closed east of Chase due to an early morning vehicle incident.

DriveBC said the closure is at Lindberg Road, 13 kilometres east of Chase, and it's affecting both lanes of traffic.

No detour is available.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

279860


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131
Real Estate
5214542
877 Wintergreen Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$840,000
more details
280015




Send us your News Tips!


277082


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Frost
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >


275415


278104


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
275997