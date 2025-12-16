Minimum $5 fee coming to local landfills in May 2026 following CSRD vote

Photo: Luc Rempel CSRD board approves new $5 minimum fee for landfills in the regional district.

Residents making a trip to local landfills next May will be met with increased tipping fees and a new $5 minimum charge after the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted in support of a new solid waste management bylaw.

At a Dec. 12 meeting, the board was presented with a new solid waste management bylaw that includes the fee changes as part of efforts to raise money for future landfill closure obligations.

Ben Van Nostrand, general manager of environmental and utility services, told the board the latest draft of the bylaw includes additional exemptions for the new $5 minimum fee.

Exemptions include users accessing Recycle BC facilities, the hazardous waste depot, plant waste from invasive weed pull events, books and clothing drop offs and FireSmart materials with a waiver.

The $3-per-bag rate for garbage in place at some CSRD landfills will also remain, Van Nostrand said.

“We wanted to make it clear that the $3 bag rate is still in place,” he said. “So when you come across with one bag of garbage, it's still $3, not the $5 minimum.”

The bylaw proposes an increased $100 per tonne for general refuse disposal, up from the current $90 per tonne rate. For mixed loads without recyclables, the fee will be $350 per tonne, up from $270 per tonne.

Directors push back

Salmon Arm’s municipal directors Kevin Flynn and Tim Lavery both opposed the $5 minimum fee, following the sentiment expressed at a recent city council meeting.

“As a city with higher densities and smaller properties, we're concerned about yard waste not being free,” Flynn said.

“I'd like to work on assuring or figuring out the process for FireSmart before we do final reading or even second and third reading. So I'm going to vote against the motion at this point.”

Flynn said he supported the increased tipping fees and other parts of the new bylaw, but wanted to discuss additional options for yard waste before moving forward with a $5 minimum fee.

Some other directors, however, said they felt the move to a $5 minimum fee was a step in the right direction.

“I recognize the fact for many people, it would be an inconvenience or it would be a hardship, but for the overall good, we do have to make some tough decisions on trying to get some money into the coffers and build up those reserves,” said Director Rhona Martin, who represents rural Sicamous.

“We are ultimately responsible for making sure that there's enough funding available and we are going through processes to make sure that we have adequate funds in reserve to deal with things.”

Initial motion defeated, phased approach passes

When the board voted on a motion to give the bylaw first, second and third reading, the motion was defeated 13-12 in a weighted vote.

After the motion was defeated, a second motion to bring the bylaw forward for first reading only was brought to the floor. This would allow directors to discuss further bylaw changes before second and third reading.

Following the motion defeat, Flynn said he believed a move to a $5 minimum fee made sense, but he would like to see a one month window for free yard waste drop off in the spring and fall.

“I want to start getting people used to $5. I want it to be phased though,” he said.

“Why [can't we] have a similar two week or one month window at the start of summer and at the end of summer for people to do their yard waste? If they don't do it then, they pay $5.”

Director Jay Simpson, who represents North Shuswap, said he thought the month-long window was a “reasonable” compromise.

“I think putting the $5 charge in for yard waste here is a bit of a challenge for me,” he said. “Certainly, if we had that window at the start and the end of the year for free yard waste drop off…that would certainly alleviate my concerns.”

Other directors in attendance also agreed arranging two month-long periods of free drop-off time seemed reasonable, passing this amendment to the bylaw unanimously.

Then, the board passed another motion to give the amended bylaw a second and third reading. This clears the way for the adoption of the bylaw at the Jan. 16 CSRD board meeting.

These changes are expected to go into effect at local landfills in May 2026.