No charges for drunk man who threatened Sicamous pub staff and claimed to be 'armed with a weapon'

No charges for drunk threats

An intoxicated man was arrested by Sicamous Mounties after he allegedly threatened pub staff and told them he was “armed with a weapon," but he won't face charges.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said police responded to a report of an intoxicated man at a pub on Main Street in Sicamous on Dec. 5 at about 4:30 p.m.

“The man had made threats towards staff which included statements that he was armed with a weapon,” McNeil said.

When police arrived on scene, they arrested a 44-year-old Sicamous man outside the pub without incident. No weapons were found.

McNeil said the man was held in jail overnight and released without charges the next day.

