Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm council celebrates historian retiring after 35 years of preserving local history

Local historian honoured

Salmon Arm city council set aside some time during its latest meeting to thank local historian and archivist Deborah Chapman for 35 years of preserving local history.

At the Dec. 8 city council meeting, mayor and council recognized Chapman as she retires from the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum and the community heritage commission.

Coun. David Gonella, member of the community heritage commission, spoke glowingly of Chapman’s contributions to preserving local history.

“She has worked tirelessly to preserve and share the history of Salmon Arm while at the same time growing and improving the village and museum,” he said.

“Deborah has worked tirelessly to preserve and protect our history of the city for future generations and I would like to commend and thank her for all of her hard work in making R.J. Haney a living history site and museum as a cornerstone of the heritage community, and wish her a well deserved retirement.”

Chapman played a key part in establishing the historical village at the R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum, overseeing the creation of the Montebello building which features multiple historical storefronts and dioramas.

She was also worked with the city to establish the Salmon Arm heritage strategy in 2009 which led to the creation of the community heritage commission.

Chapman said the work has been “a career of a lifetime.”

“I ended up in Salmon Arm at the right time and it's been a super experience and I was able to grow with it, and I can't thank my board, my volunteers and the rest of my people enough,” she added.

Chapman’s final day with the heritage commission and at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum will be Dec. 18.

