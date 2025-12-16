276597
280756
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm man arrested, charged for breaching release conditions, Mounties say

Arrested for missing curfew

- | Story: 589515

A 49-year-old man was arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP after he was seen out at 2:30 a.m. despite being on strict curfew conditions.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said on Nov. 14, officers investigating an unrelated matter on 10 Avenue NE saw a man known to be on a curfew as part of his release conditions at around 2:30 a.m.

“Police arrested the man and held him for a bail hearing,” he said.

“Salmon Arm RCMP received charge approval for one count of failing to comply with release order on 49-year-old Tyler Edison,” Hodges said.

Edison was released from custody following a bail hearing with new conditions and a future court date to speak to the charge.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Salmon Arm News

279860


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
258122
Real Estate
5218898
1923 Lindahl Street
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$599,000
more details
277801


265413


Send us your News Tips!


250678


Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet

Frost
Frost Shuswap BC SPCA >


278748


278104


Shuswap Quick Links City of Salmon Arm
Salmon Arm Weather
District of Sicamous
Sicamous Weather
Shuswap Tourism
Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce
Salmon Arm Classifieds
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
274300
277897