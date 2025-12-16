Salmon Arm man arrested, charged for breaching release conditions, Mounties say

Photo: Castanet FILE - A patch on the shoulder of an RCMP officer

A 49-year-old man was arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP after he was seen out at 2:30 a.m. despite being on strict curfew conditions.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said on Nov. 14, officers investigating an unrelated matter on 10 Avenue NE saw a man known to be on a curfew as part of his release conditions at around 2:30 a.m.

“Police arrested the man and held him for a bail hearing,” he said.

“Salmon Arm RCMP received charge approval for one count of failing to comply with release order on 49-year-old Tyler Edison,” Hodges said.

Edison was released from custody following a bail hearing with new conditions and a future court date to speak to the charge.