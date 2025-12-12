Shuswap police chase ends with stolen truck being hit by train

Photo: RCMP Police vehicle video capture of stolen truck just before being struck by train.

A wild police chase in the Shuswap came to an end with the help of a train last month.

The Salmon Arm RCMP says they were attempting to stop a stolen Ford E-250 on Nov. 26 near Sorrento but it escaped after driving into on-coming traffic, said a news release Friday.

Shortly afterwards at 10:26 p.m., a man called police to report his father’s Ford F-350 was stolen from their driveway in Sorrento. The thieves left behind the white Ford E-250 that had recently fled police.

Sicamous RCMP later tracked down the stolen pickup, but the drivers again got away after ramming a police vehicle.

A Mountie was able to follow the truck as it headed east towards Revelstoke, where officers deployed a spike belt and deflated a tire, causing it to fall off the vehicle completely.

The suspects, however, were undeterred and drove the F-350 east on Highway 1 with officers in pursuit.

Police managed to get in front of the vehicle and set up another spike belt, which successfully hit another tire. The truck then turned onto a forest service road and came to a stop on train tracks, where it became stuck.

As police exited their vehicles to make an arrest, a train horn was heard.

“A slow-moving train, estimated to be going 18km/h then struck the rear driver’s side of the F-350 spinning it around,” said RCMP in a news release.

“The train came to a stop and a Sicamous RCMP and Revelstoke RCMP member engaged in a foot chase when the occupants fled from the truck.”

A man and woman, both 31, were captured a short distance away. They were both taken to hospital but had no apparent injuries. Their names were not released by police.

“This investigation shows the drive and determination of our officers. It would not have ended with arrests without the fantastic teamwork and communication with neighbouring detachments,” said Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP.

“Salmon Arm RCMP are recommending multiple charges against the occupants of the vehicle including theft of vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and assault with a weapon.”