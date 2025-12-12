Speeding Salmon Arm driver flips off cop, gets caught with cocaine in vehicle

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of police hat.

A speeding driver with cocaine in the vehicle flipped the bird to a police officer before his arrest in Salmon Arm earlier this month.

RCMP say an unmarked police vehicle observed a man driving a black Volkswagen Jetta speeding on 20th Street NE at 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The Jetta cut off the unmarked police vehicle and the driver showed his middle finger to the officer at the wheel.

“It was unclear if the man knew he was speeding past a police vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.

When the vehicle was stopped for speeding, the officer noticed contraband cigarettes inside the car. The driver and two passengers were arrested and the vehicle was searched.

Officers found 29 grams of cocaine, 13 grams of “illicit” cannabis and $800 cash.

All three men were released from custody and the driver was given traffic tickets.

Mounties say they will be sending the file to prosecutors for criminal charges.