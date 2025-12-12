274027
Salmon Arm News  

Salmon Arm police say no injuries, no criminality in Tappen house fire

No injuries after Tappen fire

One person was uninjured after escaping a fire that fully engulfed a home in Tappen, Salmon Arm Mounties say.

Salmon Arm RCMP said officers were called to help the Tappen Fire Department after the house caught fire on Dec. 7.

“Police were familiar with the residence, which was known to be a hoarder house and had no power,” a police statement said.

Mounties said officers spoke with the resident who escaped uninjured and reported that the stove had caught on fire.

No criminality is suspected in the fire.

