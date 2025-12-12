Salmon Arm Mounties make arrest after restaurant worker reports coffee thrown in face

Photo: File An RCMP vehicle with its lights on.

A suspect was arrested and released with a future court date after a restaurant staff member called Salmon Arm police to report that a patron threw coffee in his face after being asked to leave at closing time.

In a statement, Mounties said the incident happened on Dec. 8 at 10 p.m.

“Staff were able to show police video surveillance, and police were ablate identify the 31-year-old suspect,” the statement said.

The staff member was uninjured in the incident, police said.

Officers found the suspect about 45 minutes later, arresting him for assault with a weapon.

Police said the man was later released on conditions with a court date set to speak to the allegations. The file will be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.