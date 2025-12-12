278383
Salmon Arm News  

Trans Canada closed through Rogers Pass due to crash

Hwy 1 closed due to crash

The Trans Canada Highway is closed through Rogers Pass due to a crash.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, according to DriveBC.

It is expected that the closure will be a long one, with DriveBC saying the next update is not expected for 10 hours.

