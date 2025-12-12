Trans Canada closed through Rogers Pass due to crash

Photo: DriveBC
Highway 1 about 28 km north of Golden near Donald Bridge, looking west.
The Trans Canada Highway is closed through Rogers Pass due to a crash.
Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, according to DriveBC.
It is expected that the closure will be a long one, with DriveBC saying the next update is not expected for 10 hours.
⛔CLOSED - #BCHwy1 is closed in both directions near the Illecillewaet River Bridge in #GlacierNationalPark due to a vehicle incident. Assessment in progress.— DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 12, 2025
At this time, there is no estimated time of reopening. #RevelstokeBC #GoldenBC #RogersPass @GlacierNPS https://t.co/WobVuN0gNA