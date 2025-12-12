One dead in semi-truck head-on crash on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Photo: DriveBC Highway 1 about 28 km north of Golden near Donald Bridge, looking west.

UPDATE 1:56 p.m.

One person is dead following an accident east of Revelstoke on the Trans Canada Highway.

RCMP said at approximately 9:20 a.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to a motor vehicle incident on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke.

“Two semi trucks had a head-on collision where one driver was declared deceased on scene. The other driver was transported to hospital in serious condition. Highway 1 will be closed in both directions until further notice for the investigation,” police said in a press release.

Revelstoke RCMP is working closely with BC Highway Patrol and the RCMP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased individual,” says Cpl. Brett Urano.

“We would like to thank all the first responders to attended and provided care to those involved in the incident. We ask that anyone who has dash cam footage or witnessed the incident to speak to an investigator if they have not already done so.”

The crash is the second such collision within an hour on Highway 1 through the eastern B.C. Interior, with police also reporting a crash east of Golden at 9:30 a.m., where both drivers were hospitalized with serious injuries.

“The Golden-Field RCMP would like to remind drivers to drive to conditions and only travel if necessary. The roads are treacherous with the current weather conditions,” says detachment commander Mitch Mercier in a statement, adding that motorists planning on using Highway 1 in the area should "stay home if you can."

ORIGINAL 11:13 a.m.

The Trans Canada Highway is closed through Rogers Pass due to a crash.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden, according to DriveBC.

It is expected that the closure will be a long one, with DriveBC saying the next update is not expected for 10 hours.