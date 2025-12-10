CSRD announces completion of $4.1 million Scotch Creek Water System expansion project

Photo: CSRD Photo (L to R): Jay Simpson, CSRD Electoral Area F Director, Tim Perepolkin, Manager Utility Services and Natalya Melnychuk, CSRD Board Chair, raise their water glasses to celebrate the completion of the Scotch Creek Water System Upgrade.

A $4.1 million water system expansion project in Scotch Creek has been completed after about two years of construction.

In a statement, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District said it was “raising a glass” to celebrate the expansion.

“I’m thrilled to be able to turn on the taps and know that this water is coming from a safe, reliable, CSRD-operated water system,” said Jay Simpson, Electoral Area F director.

“This project is an important asset and will help boost economic opportunities in Scotch Creek.”

The CSRD said the upgrade included building a water treatment plant, installing a trunk water main and upgrading the water intake to increase treatment capacity and improve water services.

The treatment plant now serves 84 properties. The service area for Scotch Creek Waterworks includes properties previously on the Captain’s Village water system, extending form the lakefront to Express Point road and west to Scotch Creek Wharf Road.

The CSRD said the project secured federal and provincial funding in 2021. In September 2022, the regional district received approval from the community to borrow the remaining funds for the project.

Construction started in 2023, after supply chain issues and COVID-19 cost escalations caused some delays. The project was fully completed this fall.

The total cost of the water system expansion was $4.1 million. The federal and provincial governments jointly pitched in $2.34 million towards the system expansion.

The remainder of the project was funded with a $670,000 contribution from Captain’s Village, and a $609,000 loan contribution from service area members.

An additional $500,000 in provincial funding was allocated to the project to help with cost escalations that happened after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine Boyle, provincial minister of housing and municipal affairs, said the expansion means people now have access to clean, safe drinking water.

“This upgrade ensures residents can rely on a modern system that supports public health and a vibrant community,” Boyle said.

“By investing in projects like this, we’re not only improving quality of life, but also creating resilience and opportunities for growth.”