CSRD fire departments pass a test that could save Shuswap homeowners money on fire insurance

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Swansea Point firefighters monitor equipment during their accreditation test

Some Shuswap residents could see savings on upcoming home insurance bills thanks to hard work from local firefighters.

On Tuesday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced three fire departments in the area have recently passed tests from the Fire Underwriters Survey in a statement on its website.

According to the regional district, this new accreditation from local fire departments could lead to home insurance savings for nearby residents.

The Eagle Bay, Swansea Point and Nicholson Fire Departments all earned their Superior Tanker Shuttle Service Accreditation this year by passing a test involving successfully transferring water necessary to fight fires in areas without fire hydrants.

“We are proud of the dedication and training the firefighters from these departments put in to meet this high standard of service,” said Sean Coubrough, Regional Fire Chief.

“Their efforts to successfully pass this test are a true reflection of the effort of each of our members. Their work has a direct benefit to their communities.”

In the statement, the CSRD noted sourcing water in rural areas is one of the biggest challenges faced by rural fire departments.

To pass the test, the team of firefighters must ensure a consistent water flow to detached dwellings throughout the fire protection area.

The regional district said now that the fire departments are accredited, homeowners within their fire protection service areas are eligible to receive a cost reduction on fire insurance rates from most insurers in Canada.

Other fire departments within the CSRD already accredited for Superior Tanker Shuttle Service include Anglemont, Celista, Scotch Creek/Lee Creek, Shuswap, Tappen Sunnybrae and White Lake.