Salmon Arm council approves $60K grant application for helipad improvements at Shuswap Regional Airport

Photo: City of Salmon Arm Diagram of planned safety improvements to the helipad at the Shuswap Regional Airport

The helipad at the Shuswap Regional Airport could be getting a much-needed upgrade thanks to funding available through a new provincial program.

At the Dec. 8 Salmon Arm city council meeting, Darin Gerow, director of operations, presented a report on a new grant funding program called BC Air Access.

He told council the program provides funding to support safety infrastructure improvements at B.C. airports.

Intake for the grant program runs from early November to Jan. 16, 2026, and an application requires a resolution from city council.

“Staff are recommending that council authorize submission of this grant application for the Shuswap Regional Airport helipad rehabilitation project,” Gerow said. “This has an estimated cost of $80,000 plus applicable taxes.”

Plans for the project include paving around the helipad, fresh line-painting and drainage improvements.

In a report, staff said paving around the area would reduce the amount of dust and debris kicked up by helicopter rotor backwash and improve the overall safety of the helipad.

Gerow said if the application is successful the grant will cover $60,000 of the total cost with the city required to cover the remaining $20,000.

He said the city had the funds required in the airport capital improvement reserve and the project has been included in the draft 2026 airport capital budget.

Councillors in attendance voted unanimously in favour of approving the grant application.