As much as 30 cm of snow expected on Hwy. 1 between Eagle Pass, Rogers Pass: Environment Canada

Photo: DriveBC Highway cam at Rogers Pass as of 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday

A weather advisory has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway east of Revelstoke for Tuesday night with large amounts of snow expected to fall between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

The forecast is calling for 20 to 30 centimetres starting Tuesday night and continuing through to Wednesday.

“An intense Pacific frontal system moving across the interior will give snow to the Columbias,” reads the advisory. “Light snow will start this evening and intensify overnight.”

Snow is expected to continue to fall near the summit through the day on Wednesday before shifting into rain later in the day.

Travellers are advised to allow for extra travel time and adjust to winter driving behaviour.