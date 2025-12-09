CSRD says $450K electric fence upgrade will keep bears, wildlife out of Revelstoke landfill

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District New $450k electric fence and gate system at the Revelstoke Landfill

The CSRD says a new $450,000 electric fence upgrade will improve community safety by keeping bears and other wildlife out of the Revelstoke landfill.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the completion of the electric fencing project at the Revelstoke landfill in a statement on their website on Friday.

“This upgrade is a major step forward in keeping wildlife, especially bears, out of the facility and enhancing community safety,” reads the statement.

“The CSRD would like to acknowledge the input received from the BC Conservation Officer Service and the Revelstoke Bear Aware Society contributing to the success of this project.”

The regional district said the new fencing system is stronger and better designed to maintain electrification even under snow loads and other challenging weather conditions.

About a third of the funding for the project was contributed through the Electoral Area B Community Works Fund and the rest was paid for through the Growing Communities Grant programs.