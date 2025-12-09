Decorated jazz pianist will take the stage at the Nexus at First Community

Photo: Artem Shiryaev Accomplished jazz pianist Andrew Rasmussen takes the stage at the Nexus at First Community on Dec. 18

The Salmon Arm Jazz Club has announced a special show at the Nexus at First Community on Thursday, Dec. 18, as decorated pianist Andrew Rasmussen co-leads a jazz group with local bassist Jake McIntyre-Paul.

This will be Rasmussen's first official show with the Salmon Arm Jazz Club.

The show will be in honour of Rasmussen's father, John Rasmussen, who died in January. John was the long-time treasurer of the Salmon Arm Jazz Club, and has been described as a tireless supporter of live music.

Andrew Rasmussen studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music, Berklee College of Music and Capilano University, where he received a degree in jazz performance.

He has made his name professionally touring Canada as a keyboard player for artists such as Carley Rae Jepsen, Wake Owl, Twin Bandit, Hannah Georgas, Hey Ocean and more.

Alongside his touring performances, Rasmussen provides piano, production and sound design for a wide range of artists including Siskiyou, Adrian Underhill, The Elwins and Panqueque.

This has been a busy year for Rasmussen, with a new role as musical director for pop artist Haley Blais, a performance at the Juno Awards gala and a residency at the home of Jackson Pollock in New York. He has also opened his own recording studio on Toronto's westside where he has begun working on original music.

Rasmussen will come home to Salmon Arm for a special show joined on stage by McIntyre-Paul on bass and Isaac Chatterton on drums.

This show will mark the end of the 2025 jazz club season.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is by donation.

For more information about this and other upcoming shows, visit the Salmon Arm Jazz Club website.

The 2026 season of Salmon Arm Jazz Club performances will kick off on Jan. 8, 2026.