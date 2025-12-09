Salmon Arm mayor critical of CSRD plan to end free yard waste drop off at local landfill

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of Salmon Arm City Hall

Mayor Alan Harrison has raised objections to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s plan to move away from free drop off for yard waste at the Salmon Arm landfill.

At a Dec. 8 meeting, council discussed proposed changes to the regional district solid waste management plan that will be voted on at the CSRD’s board meeting on Friday, Dec. 12

Coun. Tim Lavery said proposed changes would see increased tipping fees at local landfills, and the implementation of a $5 user fee for any visit as part of an effort to increase the amount of revenue generated by user fees rather than general taxation.

“I totally understand that recovering revenues is necessary, and I support the other increases to tipping fees, but I don't support this one,” Harrison said.

He said he believed this move would lead to an increase in people dumping yard waste on forest service roads or in local forests.

“That is going to erode our FireSmarting momentum that we've gained now,” he added.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said when he and Lavery are at the CSRD table, they need to keep the needs of the whole regional district in mind rather than just Salmon Arm.

“It isn't about Salmon Arm at that table, it's about how the regional district provides the service for our residents in the most effective, efficient manner,” he said.

$50 million in liabilities

Flynn said the CSRD’s liabilities related to landfill closures are about $50 million. While the district has about $6 million in reserves, it needs to grow that fund to cover future costs associated with closing landfills.

“The fact is, down the road, there's going to be the $50 million needed,” Flynn said.

“We don't know when it's going to happen and when landfills will close, but we can't ignore it, and we certainly don't want to have to deal with it at that time on taxation.”

Flynn said the new solid waste management plan would still have waivers to allow free yard waste disposal for neighbourhood FireSmart efforts and plans for a similar program for individuals who receive prior approval for their own FireSmart projects.

Harrison said he did not think an individual program would do enough.

“I totally understand the ability to get a waiver for specific FireSmart communities that are having weekends of doing FireSmarting, I understand that. But I don't think residents are going to go, when they clean out the front of their yard of leaves or whatever it is, and go get a waiver,” Harrison said.

Mayor critical of estimated revenue

Harrison said he didn't believe the $5 user fees would lead to the $400,000 in annual revenue estimated by the CSRD’s report.

“Say there was 5,000 free dumps of yard waste in the last year, I do not think you can multiply that by five and think you're going to get that revenue in 2026,” he said.

“I don't think all 5,000 of those people are going to go to the landfill with their little wagon, or whatever it is, and pay the $5.”

Harrison said he believes this kind of change will affect Salmon Arm residents more than residents in the other parts of the CSRD.

“The reason it's more difficult is we live in a much denser location, and so I've lived in rural areas of Salmon Arm, where there's all kinds of opportunity for composting, or perhaps burning, that is not possible for the majority of our residences in subdivisions and smaller lots,” he said.

Harrison said he would not be instructing the municipal directors how to vote at the CSRD board, but wanted to discuss his thoughts on the matter.

Flynn said he wasn't sure he'd get support from other CSRD directors, but he might request for one month of free yard waste drop off in April and October in order to support FireSmart initiatives at the start and end of the season.

He said he also had concerns about a dump entrance fee impacting FireSmart uptake.

Flynn asked Salmon Arm councillors to provide more input by email or phone before the CSRD’s upcoming board meeting on Friday, Dec. 12.