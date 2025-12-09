Salmon Arm Mounties arrest intoxicated man for being drunk, disorderly

Photo: Castanet File Photo The top lights of an RCMP cruiser

A man with only one shoe on was arrested by Salmon Arm RCMP for allegedly being drunk and causing a disturbance.

Police said they received a report from someone on Harbourfront Drive NW that a man was yelling and screaming at a nearby residence shortly before 8 a.m. on Nov. 16.

“While police were en route the complainant reported the man was banging on their front door and screaming at the complainant,” said Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“Police arrived and arrested the 28-year-old male who was obviously intoxicated and only wearing one shoe.”

Hodges said while police were speaking with the man, another neighbour came forward and told police he'd banged on their door and screamed at them. The neighbour also provided Mounties with the man’s other shoe.

The man was taken to jail to sober up and given a violation ticket for being intoxicated in public.