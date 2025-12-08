Driver headed wrong way on Highway 1 causes fatal head-on crash

Photo: File photo An RCMP patch.

A motorist driving the wrong way on the Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm was killed over the weekend when their sedan collided head on with a semi truck that could not get out of the way.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just east of 20th Avenue NE in Salmon Arm at about 9 p.m. on Friday.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said the crash involved a Buick sedan and a commercial tractor trailer, and the driver of the Buick was killed.

“Investigation determined that the Buick was travelling Westbound in the oncoming lanes. The driver of the tractor trailer attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to," Urano said.

“We would like to always remind the public to slow down and drive to the conditions. Additionally, please remember to use winter tires this winter.”

Police shut down the Trans-Canada Highway for more than three hours as they investigated the incident.

The driver of the tractor trailer was transported to hospital with minor injuries and is co-operating with the police investigation.

Dash cam footage of the incident was reviewed by police and Urano said the footage was “instrumental” in their investigation of the incident.