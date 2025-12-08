Golden Mounties report 125 traffic stops in one night to combat drunk driving

Photo: BC RCMP Cars stop at a roadside checkpoint in Golden conducted as part of the Light Up the Province campaign

Mounties say officers in Golden conducted about 125 roadside checks on Friday night as part of a provincial campaign against impaired driving.

The Light Up the Province Campaign looks to improve road safety during the holidays and spread awareness of the dangers of impaired driving.

In a statement, Cpl. Brett Urano, BC RCMP spokesperson, said the campaign was part of a strong community effort to reduce impaired driving across the region.

He said local police covering several high traffic areas with roadside checkpoints and proactive patrols.

According to RCMP, officers successfully identified three impaired drivers, found and enforced four motor vehicle act offences and issued 13 warnings.

"This campaign was a great success, thanks to the collective efforts of our officers, community partners, and the public,” said Sgt. Mitch Mercier, Golden RCMP Detachment Commander.

“Impaired driving is a serious risk to everyone on the road, and our goal is to ensure that individuals make the right decision before getting behind the wheel. The response from our community has been overwhelmingly positive, and we are proud to contribute to a safer holiday season for all."

Mounties said the success of the campaign reflects a commitment to safety shared by the whole community.

Mercier said his detachment remains dedicated to community safety and will continue to take proactive measures to prevent impaired driving all year long.