DriveBC says delays on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke will depend on weather

Delays on Trans-Canada

Drivers are being warned to expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass, where construction work is expected to force intermittent closures.

According to DriveBC, crews will be working between Illecillewaet Brake Check and MacDonald Snowshed, just west of the Glacier National Park boundary.

“All closures are dependent on weather between Revelstoke and Golden,” DriveBC said.

Work in the area has been ongoing for months.

