Golden considers leaving CSRD to join East Kootenay, suggests feasibility study

Photo: Luc Rempel Board asked to consider allowing Golden and local area A to leave the CSRD and join the Regional District of East Kootenay.

The face of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District could be changing as Golden and Electoral Area A consider leaving to join the Regional District of the East Kootenay instead.

At the Dec. 4 CSRD committee of the whole meeting, Director Karen Cathcart, who represents Electoral Area A, suggested embarking on a governance study for Golden and Area A in 2026.

She said Golden and Electoral Area A, which is a rural area surrounding the town, have more in common with the East Kootenay region than they do with the rest of the CSRD.

Cathcart said residents frequently travel east rather than west to access services and post-secondary education.

“Regional collaboration for local government, all Kootenay Boundary local government and healthcare, East Kootenay Regional Hospital and many organizations and events identify Golden as part of the broader East Kootenay network," she said.

She asked for a placeholder in the 2026 work plans for a feasibility study which would evaluate the administrative and financial impacts of the potential move, and assess any changes to representation and regional voice.

“A governance study is a responsible and necessary step to determine whether alignment with the Regional District of the East Kootenay would enhance service delivery, regional collaboration and community identity,” Cathcart said.

She said Golden Mayor Ron Ozust and herself have already begun preliminary research on the topic, and they plan to bring a report on the issue to the board in the new year.

Could be a B.C. first

John MacLean, chief administrative officer, said other than splitting a regional district such as Comox-Strathcona, this sort of structural change could be the first in the province.

“We had a conversation with the Municipal Affairs restructure branch earlier this week, and they informed us what the process would be,” he said.

MacLean said a feasibility study would be required, followed by board support in the CSRD, formal support from the council in Golden and formal support from the Regional District of East Kootenay.

“Assuming all of that occurred — and after we did extensive conversation with the Indigenous communities within that jurisdiction — if a study and everyone agreed, the two regional districts would have to make a joint submission to the Minister of Municipal Affairs to say they would like their boundaries to be adjusted accordingly,” he said.

He cautioned the board this would likely take quite a bit of time, and while the overall price tag for this project is currently unknown, he expects costs to be significant.

MacLean said all costs related to the project would be corporate or general government costs.

“Everybody at the table would be contributing those costs,” he said.

Golden Coun. Wes Routley, who was present at the meeting as an alternate director in place of Mayor Ron Oszust, said Golden was open to exploring the switch in regional districts. However, Routley noted the town was “cognizant of the financials… and the impacts that may have on everyone else.”

Mixed reaction from board

Some directors were supportive of the idea including Director Jay Simpson, who represents Electoral Area F, the North Shuswap.

“I don't know whether a study of this kind would fit into the 2026 work plan, but I am behind Director Cathcart in getting the information required to do this,” he said. “It's something that she's talked about ever since I've been here.”

Other directors were concerned about how the study would impact other items slated for the 2026 work plan.

“As much as I have wondered sitting on this board at various times over the last 20 years about the boundaries and the fact that Golden and Area A are not in the East Kootenays, why those lines were drawn where they are… I would strongly oppose putting anything into this year's work plan,” said Director Kevin Flynn.

“Our next item is our strategic plan, and not once that I recall in those strategic plan discussions, did we talk about changing the boundaries of our regional district.”

Flynn said he would be open to discussing the possibility in the future, but felt it was wrong to attempt to make this kind of change in an election year right after adopting a strategic plan.

“I think the next board can discuss it, I think the next council in Golden can discuss it, but I feel that spending any money and any time on it in this year's work plan is premature,” Flynn said.

Board chair Natalya Melnychuk instructed the board to move onto more pressing business involving the 2026 draft work plan being presented and reminded the board that this was simply the preliminary introduction of the idea.