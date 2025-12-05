274027
Salmon Arm News  

MLA David Williams says it will be 'business as usual' following resignation of BC Conservative Party leader

Salmon Arm-Shuswap MLA David Williams says the resignation of BC Conservative Party leader John Rustad yesterday will have no impact on his work in the region.

In a statement released on Friday, Williams said “it is business as usual.”

“My work continues uninterrupted, focusing on local infrastructure, hospital improvements, support for small farms and businesses, and building a stronger future for rural communities across our region,” he said.

Williams said a leadership race in the Conservative Party would be a “healthy and democratic” step forward.

He encouraged residents to stay engaged in the process to “help shape the future of our province.”

Rustad resigned as BC Conservative Party leader on Thursday after a tumultuous few days in Victoria, telling reporters he was stepping down to avoid a civil war.

On Wednesday morning, a letter that came to light, signed by 20 out of 39 Conservative MLAs, stated the majority of the party had lost confidence in Rustad as a leader.

Kamloops-Centre MLA Peter Milobar, one of the MLAs who signed the letter, said he would consider running for the leadership position of the party.

