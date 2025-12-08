Sicamous Mayor Colleen Anderson authorizes $1,000 donation to local food bank

Photo: Luc Rempel Mayor Colleen Anderson decided to donate $1,000 to a local food bank from the mayor's serendipity fund

The local food bank in Sicamous will be getting some much needed support thanks to a $1,000 donation from the District of Sicamous.

At the Nov. 26 Sicamous council meeting, Anderson said she would like to donate $1,000 to the local food bank from the mayor’s serendipity fund.

“We got an email from the food bank the other day asking for any donations that we could provide,” she said.

Anderson asked Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer, to transfer $1,000 from the mayor’s serendipity fund to the food bank.

“There was some remaining balance, so I just want to support our community with it,” Anderson said.

Eagle Valley Community Support Society provides food bank and other services for those in need in the Sicamous area.

To learn more about the Eagle Valley Community Support Society or make a donation, visit the website.