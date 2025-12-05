CSRD endorses 2025 strategic plan, designed to 'guide decision-making'

Photo: Luc Rempel The CSRD board has officially endorsed a new 2025 Strategic Plan.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board of directors has officially endorsed a new strategic plan.

In a statement released Wednesday, the regional district announced the official adoption of the plan, saying the document is designed to “guide the board’s decision making.”

At a Nov. 20 CSRD board meeting, board chair Natalya Melnychuk said she is happy with the finished product, even though reaching a finalized plan took all year.

“I want to express general gratitude to all of you as a board but also to the staff who participated,” she said.

“It did take us a year. It was something as chair I said last year we are going to get going on, and here we are in November again, but now we have the document in hand.”

She said the plan is a “really good step forward," and directors will be able to reflect on the document as a guiding tool.

In its statement, the regional district said the plan “provides a roadmap” for residents and members of the public to help them understand the CSRD’s goals and how it would achieve them.

“The plan was created after extensive input from directors and staff and focuses on addressing the most pressing opportunities and challenges facing the region,” reads the statement.

The five main strategic priorities established in the new plan are fiscal responsibility, resilient communities, sustainable growth, organizational efficiency and advocacy.