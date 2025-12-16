CPKC Holiday Train to roll through the Shuswap to raise money for local food banks

Photo: Canadian Pacific Kansas City The CPKC Holiday Train will be rolling across the Shuswap tomorrow to raise money for local food banks

The Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train will be rolling through the Shuswap tomorrow with free half-hour concerts from the Barenaked Ladies as donations are gathered for local food banks.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the holiday train begin with a performance in Revelstoke at 2:45 p.m., stopping at Victoria Street. Then, the train will roll on to Sicamous for a show at 5:15 p.m. at Highway 1 and Silver Sands Road.

At 6:45 p.m., the holiday train will arrive in Canoe for a show at 50 Street and Canoe Beach Drive. People in Salmon Arm can see the holiday train arrive at 8 p.m. at Lakeshore Drive NE.

The final show of the day will be in Notch Hill at 9:30 p.m. at 1639 Notch Hill Rd.

Stations will be set up at each performance to collect non-perishable and cash donations for local food banks. CPKC also makes a donation to local food banks at every stop of the holiday train.

For more information about the holiday train and a full schedule of events, visit the CPKC website.