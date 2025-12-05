Shuswap Theatre starting new Salmon Arm holiday tradition with Ye Olde Merry Variety Show

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm

Celebrate the season the old fashioned way with a special holiday variety show coming to Shuswap Theatre next week.

Ye Olde Merry Variety Show will feature family friendly performances from local artists and musicians, including poetry, a sing-a-long and shenanigans from the Improv Elves.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and available online, in person at Choose Refill Salmon Arm, or by cash donation at the door.

Performances will be held on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. and there will be matinee shows at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 13 and Sunday, Dec. 14.

For more information about this or other shows at Shuswap Theatre, visit the theatre website.