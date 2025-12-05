Up to 20 cm of snow in the forecast for Shuswap, West Columbia

Photo: AP Photo/Armin Durgut FILE- A car drives along a road during an unexpected snowfall.

Winter is making its presence known in parts of the Southern Interior today, prompting a warning from Environment Canada.

Between 15 to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on Highway 1, from Sicamous to Revelstoke.



"A frontal system combined with colder temperatures will bring snow to West Columbia and eastern sections of Shuswap beginning midday today and easing Friday overnight," the national weather agency said.

"Another band of moisture will bring a period of snow Saturday morning, with snow becoming mixed with rain by Saturday afternoon."



Most of the snow will be focused around Malakwa and Sicamous with accumulations possibly reaching 20 cm by Saturday morning. Around 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected for Revelstoke.



Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Allow extra time for travel.