Salmon Arm council respond to letter concerned with risks posed by angled parking stalls

Photo: Luc Rempel Salmon Arm city hall exterior

Salmon Arm council members were not swayed by a letter arguing that angled parking spots pose a safety concern due to recent incidents of people accidentally driving into buildings.

At the Dec. 4 council select parking committee meeting, councillors discussed a letter from Karen Hansen, executive director of the Shuswap Association for Community Living, who said angled parking spots downtown are a safety risk.

“Several incidents have raised alarm about vehicles accidentally driving into or close to storefronts,” Hansen said in the letter. “We have been fortunate that these incidents have not resulted in grave injury, however the possibility remains very real, and it happens far too often in our community.”

She asked council to consider converting angled parking stalls downtown into parallel parking or installing bollards between parking spaces and businesses.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she thought the letter raised an interesting concern as she had not considered the issue of people crashing into buildings to be related to angled parking.

“We have had a couple [incidents], most recently in a private parking lot at a medical clinic where somebody was quite injured," Lindgren said.

She added someone involved in the crash has "been off work for quite a long period of time due to that accident."

The incident she was referring to happened in February when a senior driver accidentally accelerated through the wall of the Salmon Arm Medical Clinic, hitting a woman inside.

Significant cost for bollards

Lindgren acknowledged a switch to parallel parking would reduce the number of available parking spots downtown, but asked staff what solutions were available.

Jennifer Wilson, city planner, said the city could look into installing concrete or metal bollards in front of angled parking spots downtown. However, she noted a concrete barrier would cost approximately $350 each and take up half a metre of sidewalk space.

Wilson said metal bollards take up much less space, but they would cost about $500 each.

Wilson said she did not have the number of angled stalls available to give council an exact figure, but noted the cost would be “significant.”

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he does not think council can “engineer complete safety.”

“I do know over all the years that the parking commission was there, they've looked at angled, they've looked at parallel, they've looked at all options, and this is where we're at,” he said.

“I don't know that right now is the time to revisit all that, but I just don't think there's a solution that's not ridiculously expensive and ridiculously onerous.”

The parking committee wrapped up without anyone making a motion related to the letter.