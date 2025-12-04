279491
Salmon Arm News  

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for the Shuswap area beginning Friday afternoon

Snowfall warning in effect

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Shuswap area starting tomorrow afternoon.

Environment Canada says up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall beginning midday Friday and lasting until the later hours of Saturday morning along Highway 1 from Sicamous to Revelstoke.

“A frontal system combined with colder temperatures will bring snow to West Columbia and eastern sections of Shuswap beginning midday Friday and easing Friday overnight,” the snowfall warning stated. “Another band of moisture will bring a period of snow Saturday morning, with snow becoming mixed with rain by Saturday afternoon.”

Most of the snow will be focused around Malakwa and Sicamous with accumulations possibly reaching 20 cm by Saturday morning, Environment Canada stated. About 10 to 15 cm is expected for Revelstoke.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Take frequent breaks and avoid strain when clearing snow. Prepare for possible disruptions to transportation, services and utilities,” the warning stated.

