Executive director 'Incredibly honoured' to be awarded at Salmon Arm chamber event

Photo: Shuswap Association for Community Living Shuswap Association for Community Living representatives at the 2025 Salmon Arm Chamber Business Excellence Awards

Karen Hansen, executive director of the Shuswap Association for Community Living, has been selected as the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce member of the year.

The award was given out last week, as Salmon Arm’s business community gathered at the Song Sparrow Hall last week to honour businesses and local leaders.

The 2025 Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards, which happened on Nov. 28, is held annually for the chamber to recognize the people who are making a difference and helping new businesses thrive.

Hansen said she was honoured to receive the award.

“I was so surprised to see that I was nominated for that category, and incredibly honoured that somebody sought to do that,” Hansen said.

“I've had people tell me that I don't give myself enough credit for the various things that I do to support the community and local business, and I think it's because I do so much of that as part of my everyday work and it's just something that I intrinsically do.”

She said she was proud to be recognized for the things she does without even thinking about them.

“It's how I was raised. ...And I also feel so lucky that my personal values align so closely with what I do for work, that I get to do those things without even really realizing the impact that it has,” Hansen said.

Hansen said she has always tried to ensure she is supporting local businesses whenever possible, including switching to Grillers Meats, a local butcher shop, for the non-profit's meat fundraiser.

She said she’s been very proud to see other local businesses, including the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, do fundraisers with Grillers Meats as well.

Hansen said she is thankful to be part of the Salmon Arm Chamber and such a tight-knit local business community.

“I think it's so important for leaders and business owners to get to know one another and collaborate and share ideas,” she said.

“I just feel like Salmon Arm has something special. We have so many people that are so passionate about the community, and that comes through in so many ways, including that awards night.”

Hansen said the awards night was “really special” and enjoyed seeing local businesses being recognized for the work they do to help the community.

To learn more about the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce and get a full list of this year’s business excellence awards winners, visit their website.