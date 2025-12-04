Salmon Arm News

Auditions underway for Shuswap Theatre's winter production of Ripcord

Local actors wanted for play

Photo: Luc Rempel Exterior of the Shuswap Theatre in Salmon Arm

Local thespians are invited to audition for Shuswap Theatre’s winter production of Ripcord, a comedic play about an escalating competition between two women competing over the best room in a seniors living facility.

Ripcord, by playwright David Lindsay-Abaire, tells the story of a seemingly harmless bet between two older women that quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals the tenacity of the evenly matched competitors.

Auditions are happening at the theatre Thursday night at 7 p.m., and will continue on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Anyone wishing to audition only needs to attend one of the audition days.

The production is looking for six actors ranging in age from mid 20s to 80s. Anyone interested in participating is invited to download the audition form, complete it and bring it to the audition they attend.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Email director Laura Demulder at [email protected] for more information or to ask questions about the audition process.

Shuswap Theatre’s performances of Ripcord are slated to begin in late February and continue into early March.

More information about this play and other upcoming theatre events is available on the Shuswap Theatre website.