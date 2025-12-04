Used oil collection depot to open at Sicamous Landfill

Photo: Columbia Shuswap Regional District Graham Casselman, waste reduction coordinator at the new used oil depot at the Sicamous Landfill.

Sicamous residents will soon be able to recycle used oil, oil filters, antifreeze and automotive plastic containers thanks to a new oil collection depot opening at the Sicamous Landfill.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District said in a statement it will be opening the new oil collection depot at the Sicamous Landfill on Saturday. The depot will be open one day per week on Saturdays during the landfill's regular hours of operation.

The new oil collection depot will take up to 40 litres of used oil per day, along with used antifreeze, used oil filters and automotive plastic containers.

Used oil should be dropped off in the original jug or bucket it came in. Non-oil-related containers may not be accepted.

Items excluded from the program include cooking oil, fuel cans, hazardous waste, oil barrels, grease, paint, transformer oil, brake fluid, soiled rags, soiled sawdust and kitty litter.

“CSRD used oil collection programs are part of a partnership with Interchange Recycling,” reads the regional district's statement.

“Known as an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program, collection depots are a way for industries to manage the disposal of their products when they become no longer useful.”

These programs are used by the provincial government to help hold companies accountable for collecting and recycling the products they sell. Consumers typically pay a fee when purchasing these products to finance these kinds of programs.

According to the regional district, the materials collected by the oil depot will be processed to allow future re-use. Used oil will be refined and used for lubricating oil, while used antifreeze will be repurposed as an antifreeze product. Used oil filters will be recycled into new metal products and plastic containers will be transformed into new plastic items.

The regional district also collects used oil products at CSRD-operated landfills in Salmon Arm, Revelstoke and Golden as part of their hazardous waste collection depots.

In its statement, the regional district said the new Sicamous facility is not a full service hazardous waste depot and will only accept used oil products.