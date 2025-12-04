Salmon Arm News

Bankrupt gas bar, fast food development on Main Street will re-open, Sicamous CAO says

Photo: Luc Rempel Leftover construction materials left at the bankrupt gas bar and fast food development

The saga of a gas bar and fast food development that went bankrupt on Main Street could soon be coming to an end, according to an update from Sicamous CAO Dean Strachan.

The development, located at 530 and 534 Main St. adjacent to Eagle River Secondary School, was slated to be the home of a Petro-Canada gas station and convenience store, as well as a KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King.

The Petro-Canada and Pizza Hut in the checkpoint development opened their doors earlier this year, but quickly closed down in the spring after the developer went bankrupt.

The abrupt bankruptcy led to many complications including a fire protection contractor suing the Burger King over non-payment of more than $17,000.

Speaking during his CAO report at the Nov. 26 council meeting, Strachan told council the development will re-open.

He said bankruptcy proceedings have been ongoing with the property. Once the courts approve the sale of the business, council could soon be hearing from the new owners.

“The expectation is sometime in the next month or so, we would hear what the results are, but it's up to the courts,” he said.

He said after a business goes into receivership, it is opened up for bids to see who would be willing to purchase it. Once a bid is approved by the banks, the offer then goes back to the courts for approval. Then the final payment can be made and ownership is transferred to the new party.

“Once the payment is made, they will take over, and then the expectation would be that they make the permit applications to complete the structure and re-open the business,” Strachan said.

Coun. Bob Evans asked how this would affect efforts to clean up the property since it was left in a state of disrepair as bankruptcy hit mid-construction.

Strachan said efforts to clean up the area have been complicated as the property and businesses were financed separately and have gone into separate receiverships.

“I guess that's where I'm confused,” said Coun. Siobhan Rich.

“Because probably four to six months ago, you said that when we had a receivership, that we could then go to the receiver, if they didn't clean it, we could just bill them back, clean it ourselves, and get it done.

“And obviously someone came in and it kind of looked like they pulled all the good stuff out, and all the junk is now left there and is still blowing around and looking quite messy.”

Strachan said the district had been in communication with the receiver of the property and asked about clean up.

As a result, the receiver brought in some workers to pick up garbage and do some weed removal, but the remaining construction materials on site are now expected to be part of the sale.

“We're anxiously waiting for the new owner to come on board, because they've already been advised that they need to come to us as far as permitting and get this thing rolling,” he said.

Strachan told council once the new owner comes to council for permitting there would be a list of conditions that need to be met before the business is allowed to re-open.