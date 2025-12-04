Salmon Arm News

Revelstoke Mountain Resort set to open this weekend thanks to ongoing wintery conditions

Photo: Revelstoke Mountain Resort Skiers enjoy the view from Revelstoke Mountain

After recent snowfall and a weather forecast calling for ongoing wintery conditions, Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced Saturday, Dec. 6 would be the official opening day for the 2025-26 winter season.

In a statement released Wednesday, the ski hill said conditions at higher elevations and recent snowfall means they are ready to open.

“Our team has been hard at work preparing the mountain, and we’re excited to share the first tracks of winter with you this weekend,” reads the statement.

“Please keep in mind that while this recent storm delivered a substantial refresh, early-season hazards remain.”

The resort. advised the best early-season skiing will be found at higher elevations where the snow pack is deeper.

Lifts open on the opening day on Saturday include Revelation Gondola, Cupcake Carpet, Stellar Chair, Ripper Chair and Stoke Chair.

The resort said all of the open lifts will have at least one groomed route available, but advised mountain-goers to expect early season conditions.

All terrain below the Stoke base will remain closed until sufficient snowpack has accumulated and glade skiing is not recommended due to the potential for unmarked hazards.

