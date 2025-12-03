Salmon Arm News

Temporary road closure planned as filming takes place near Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Road closure for filming

Photo: Salmon Arm Art Gallery Front exterior of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

The City of Salmon Arm is reminding drivers about a road closure in the Hudson Avenue and McLeod Street area on Saturday, Dec. 6, as filming takes place in the area.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the city said there will be a temporary road closure on Saturday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. as a film shoot takes place in front of the Salmon Arm Art Gallery.

Roads closed include Hudson Avenue NE between Shuswap Street and Alexander Street, and McLeod Street between Hudson Avenue and the Trans-Canada Highway.

Salmon Arm council approved the road closures at a Nov. 24 meeting to allow Enderby Entertainment to film a scene for their upcoming film Billings.

Jacob Wideman, location manager, said the scene will involve prop guns and police cars in the area.

Residents are advised to expect minor disruptions and delays in the area while filming is taking place.