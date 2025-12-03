Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm RCMP stress importance of locking vehicles following increase in vehicle break-ins, thefts

Uptick in vehicle break-ins

Photo: Glacier Media Rear lights of an RCMP cruiser

Police in Salmon Arm are reporting a surge in vehicle break-ins and thefts, and they want drivers to take overnight security seriously.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said Mounties have noticed a recent uptick in overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts, including an incident in which a thief made off with smokes from a pickup truck.

Police said a woman reported that someone broke into her 2016 Dodge Ram while it was parked overnight on Nov. 7 at her residence on Seventh Avenue SE.

“It appeared only two packs of cigarettes were stolen,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“The woman was not sure if the doors were locked, but there was no damage to the truck.”

He said all keys to the vehicle were accounted for.

Salmon Arm RCMP released a statement last month stressing the importance of vehicle safety precautions including removing any valuables from your vehicle overnight and ensuring the doors are locked.

Hodges said the statement was prompted by an uptick in overnight thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles in the Salmon Arm area.