Salmon Arm council applaud switch to new tourism organization after city hall presentation

Salmon Arm council members said they believe they made the right decision pulling out of Shuswap Tourism after a recent presentation from the Salmon Arm Economic Development Society.

SAEDS gave a presentation to council at its Nov. 24 meeting, focused on a tourism and marketing-related tax program and the new Salmon Arm Tourism organization.

“Tourism remains central to Salmon Arm's economy, with visitors spending an estimated $398 million alone in 2024,” said Kate Watson, SAEDS executive director.

“That's nearly $500 million including indirect spending, and that supports over 3,000 local jobs.”

Watson said the Municipal and Regional District Tax Program raises money through a 2 per cent tax applied to short-term accommodations. Funds collected can then be used on tourism and marketing projects.

SAEDS oversees a committee which is in charge of deciding how to use collected MRDT funds.

She said the city is seeing growth in annual accommodation revenue each year, which increases the amount of available funding.

“Salmon Arm has a very strong spring and summer season, something we've been working on,” she said.

“Essentially, we're sort of pulling that string on the peaks and valleys that we traditionally saw more of, where that summer was at a high peak and then the valleys were obviously the off season, and we're starting to pull that out and see growth in those shoulder season months.”

'Ski the triangle'

Jenna Robins, tourism marketing coordinator at SAEDS, said the group has plans for big marketing campaigns next year.

“Our first campaign of 2026 is called ‘Ski the triangle, stay in Salmon Arm’,” Robins said.

“We begin each year with our winter anchor campaign, and this positions Salmon Arm as the ultimate winter base camp — centrally located among B.C.’s leading ski resorts, and offering affordable, welcoming accommodations for every traveler type.”

Robins said the campaign will also highlight snowmobiling, snow shoeing, cross country skiing and other winter experiences in Salmon Arm.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said he thought the campaign was “brilliant.”

“Our average rates are less than Kelowna, Vernon, so people can stay here for less, and probably much less than Revelstoke, but can go to any one of four ski hills within two hours,” he said.

Pleased with new tourism organization

Councillors said they were impressed with the work done through the MRDT and the new Salmon Arm Tourism organization after the city decided to pull out of Shuswap Tourism at the beginning of the year.

“There's absolutely no question in my mind that the decisions made by council, with the help of our CAO and some councillors to do our own destination marketing, are the right ones,” Flynn said.

“I think your presentation clearly illustrates that.”

Mayor Alan Harrison said he agreed it was the right move to bring tourism marketing in house, adding the presentation was made in council chambers specifically discussing a plan for the city.

“It seemed one of the reasons we made the decision we made was about value for money,” he said.

“And with a little bit more control, we can focus here and work out, rather than the other way around. And the results are quite astounding.”

Coun. Tim Lavery noted a number of neighbouring jurisdictions are moving to a 3 per cent MRDT tax.

“I think that I would strongly like to see the accommodators and the MRDT program actively pursue a 3 per cent and meet those criteria for the next plan," Lavery said.