Salmon Arm RCMP are still trying to identify a suspect after a poppy donation box was stolen on Remembrance Day

Poppy donation box stolen

Photo: File photo An RCMP patch.

Mounties say a poppy donation box was stolen on Remembrance Day after a man in dark clothing broke into a local business.

Const. Andrew Hodges, Salmon Arm RCMP spokesperson, said police responded to a report of an alarm at a business on Alexander Street NE on Nov. 11.

“Police attended and observed the front glass door had been smashed,” Hodges said. “No one was located inside.”

He said the manager of the business arrived on scene and noted nothing appeared to be stolen except for a poppy donation box from the front counter.

“Police obtained video surveillance from a neighbouring business that showed one man wearing dark clothing smash the door with a rock, enter the business very briefly then run away,” Hodges said.

“Police have not been able to identify the man.”

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking for anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police by calling 250-832-6044. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.