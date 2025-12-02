Salmon Arm News

Sicamous officials offer timely reminders about snow removal

Snow removal reminders

Photo: District of Sicamous A District of Sicamous snow plow performing snow clearing duties

With a fresh dump of snow on the ground the District of Sicamous has put out a reminder to residents about how to help snow clearing crews this season.

The district issued the safety reminder on their website today.

“Our operations team clears 89.9 kilometres of municipal roadways during the winter,” reads the post.

“Here in Sicamous, we have an average of 73 snow days and 184 centimetres of snow.”

In order to help their snow crews the district is reminding residents to park on their property rather than on the street, be patient and careful around snow removal equipment, clear driveways without piling snow on the road and stay informed by reviewing the Sicamous Snow Removal Priority Map.

For more information about the district’s snow and ice removal policies and program you can visit their webpage.