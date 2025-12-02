Salmon Arm News

Salmon Arm RCMP catch drunk driver after Mountie recognizes her from previous arrest

Cops recognize drunk driver

Photo: Castanet File Photo The top lights of an RCMP cruiser

Mounties say officers on a late night patrol in Salmon Arm took a drunk driver off the road after spotting a woman with a known history of impaired driving.

Officers said while they were on a patrol on Nov. 5 at around 11:45 p.m. they spotted a 45-year-old woman behind the wheel of Volkswagen Tiguan on Fifth Avenue SE.

One of the officers had allegedly caught the woman for drunk driving earlier in the year.

“A traffic stop was conducted to assess driver sobriety, and the woman presented with bloodshot eyes but denied consuming any alcohol that day,” said RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges.

“A breath demand was conducted and the woman failed to provide a sample of her breath which resulted in the same penalty as a fail.”

Hodges said the officer at the scene knew she was capable of providing a breath sample as he had conducted a breath demand on her earlier in the year.

“The woman then advised the officer she had consumed alcohol that evening,” he said.

The woman was issued a 90-day driving prohibition and the Volkswagen was impounded for 30 days. The matter was further referred to RoadSafetyBC.