CSRD director unhappy with provincial response to letter requesting help for 100-year-old Tappen Co-op

Photo: Google Guide Director Marty Gibbons says the provincial government has failed to compensate Tappen Co-op for land expropriated for construction on Hwy 1.

A regional district director says he's not impressed with the provincial response to a letter urging the government to fairly compensate a 100-year-old Tappen business impacted by Highway 1 construction.

During a Nov. 20 meeting, Director Marty Gibbons spoke to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board about the response he received from the Ministry of Transportation. He thanked the board for agreeing to send a letter to the minister on behalf of the business, but said the reply was inadequate.

“I did receive a response,” he said. “I was not expecting to be happy with that response, and I was not disappointed.”

Gibbons had originally sent his own letter to the ministry about the co-op in the summer. At the July 15 CSRD board meeting, the director reported receiving only an automated response.

At that meeting, he requested approval from the board to have the CSRD send a letter to the minister on behalf of the co-op, which he pointed out has been “a pillar of the community” for more than 100 years.

He said the provincial government had failed to fairly compensate the co-op for land it had expropriated for the project because an application had been submitted late. Gibbons asked the minister to review the matter to ensure the co-op was fairly compensated.

He said the co-op had seen a “drastic cut” in business.

The board agreed with Gibbons, and Chair Natalya Melnychuk penned the letter which was eventually sent to the ministry.

Melnychuk's letter asked for the ministry to "engage with Tappen Co-op to develop fair and timely compensation solutions."

“Furthermore, the board supports director Gibbons’ call for greater clarity and accessibility in the Expropriation Act to ensure property owners understand their rights and compensation processes," the letter reads.

Gibbons said the reply from Minister Mike Farnworth “seemed like a form letter,” and claimed it did not address the issue of compensation for land expropriation.

“I thought I was reasonably clear in the letter. My response got nothing, they didn't even talk about that,” Gibbons said.

He praised Melnychuk’s letter for asking the minister to engage with the business.

“We are not the business,” he said. “We are advocating on behalf of the business, but the discussion really needs to take place there.”

Castanet has reached out to Tappen Co-op for more information.